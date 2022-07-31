FIRST ALERT: Threat for strong to severe storms Monday evening

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with overnight lows only in the upper 60s thanks to more humidity moving into the tri-state. We can’t rule out a few light showers late Sunday into early Monday, but most of the area will remain dry.

Monday will have partly to mostly cloudy skies with more humidity and high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s. A cold front moves into the region Monday late evening into the overnight hours. Ahead and along the front will have scattered showers and thunderstorms - which could be strong to severe. Because of the time of day along with the Storm Prediction Center’s Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for severe weather, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday afternoon through the evening hours.

WHY: Strong to severe storms in the tri-state. Main threat is damaging winds, followed by an isolated tornado threat and locally heavy rainfall that could result in flooding.

WHEN: Between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. is when showers and thunderstorms develop. It will begin isolated through the afternoon, but become more widespread around sunset and continue to move southward.

WHAT you can do: Stay tuned to the FOX19 First Alert Weather Team for forecast updates. This forecast may change before Monday evening. In addition, have ways to receive alerts, such as using the Stay tuned to the FOX19 First Alert Weather Team for forecast updates. This forecast may change before Monday evening. In addition, have ways to receive alerts, such as using the First Alert Weather app

Showers and thunderstorms end overnight Monday with clouds moving out Tuesday. Tuesday will be a tad less humid with afternoon sun and highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

The dry stretch of weather will be brief, but it will also include more heat with highs in the low 90s on Wednesday and Thursday. Showers and storms move back into the tri-state starting Thursday late evening and continue going into Friday. This will knock down temperatures some, but expect highs to remain in the 80s going into the first weekend of August!

The Climate Prediction Center’s two week climate outlook has the region under above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation, which aligns with our First Alert Forecast of drier, warmer air continuing into the first half of August in the tri-state. This doesn’t mean there won’t be slim rain chances, but it does mean that most days will be dry. The watering can will be your garden’s best friend for the next few weeks!

