FOX19 NOW wins Emmys in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) -FOX19 NOW won three Emmys at the annual Ohio Valley National Regional Emmy awards Saturday night.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences honors those in the arts and sciences of television. Fox19 was honored in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism.

Lauren Minor won the Breaking/ Spot News award for her breaking news coverage of the Western Kentucky tornados.

Four tornadoes touched down in Dec. of 2021 in the commonwealth, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. Thirteen tornadoes were reported across six states.

Beshear stated that “likely over 100,” people died as a result.

One of the tornadoes that obliterated portions of Kentucky was 227 miles long and originated in Arkansas.

This was the longest tornado track on record and the largest in Kentucky history, according to the governor.

Neighborhoods were covered in debris, and many people lost their homes and businesses.

Joe Danneman won the Sports Story in news for “The Big Picture.”

It’s a story about a 10-year-old girl, Varen Rogers, who honored her father with ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease at the Cincinnati Reds’ MLB’s inaugural Lou Gehrig Day- a league-wide effort to bring awareness to the disease.

For the Reds, Lou Gherig Day came on June 7 during a makeup game against the Philadelphia Phillies. While at the game, Varen honored her father by holding up a sign that said, “My dad has ALS. He is my hero. I love you, dad.”

The sign caught the attention of Nick Castellanos. Castellanos gave them an autograph and his very own hat.

‘He is my hero:’ Girl honors father on Cincinnati Reds’ first Lou Gehrig Day

Betsy Ross received the Silver Circle Award- a prestigious award given to those who have been in the industry for more than 25 years in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and West Virginia.

Ross began her years in news and sports journalism in a one-room schoolhouse in Connersville, Ind.

In 1981, she was hired at WCPO, where she worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor.

Over the next 15 years, Ross would work for various stations around the nation, making her way from Cincinnati to Indianapolis, and in 1997, to Bristol, Ct.

She was one of the first female anchors to be hired by ESPN, where she worked as an analyst and contributor for SportsCenter and ESPN news.

Ross returned to Cincinnati after five years at ESPN and started a media and marketing agency specializing in sports and entertainment called Game Day Communications.

This year, Game Day will celebrate its 20th anniversary of business.

She continues to work in sports broadcasting as an anchor and reporter at FOX19 NOW as well as a college basketball analyst for ESPN and FOX Sports.

