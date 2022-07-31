Contests
Governor: Kentucky flooding deaths increase to 26, more bodies recovered

Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear said 26 people have died in Eastern Kentucky’s historic flooding.

Beshear said more bodies were recovered but the state cannot confirm those deaths right now.

“We have hundreds of millions of dollars of damage, hundreds of people displaced, but we are moving and moving fast,” said Beshear.

Beshear says the first travel trailers to help house people arrived in Eastern Kentucky Saturday.

He said Jenny Wiley State Park in Floyd County is full, but the trailers are there to help increase capacity.

Crews are working to open Buckhorn State Park in Perry County.

“We want to make sure we wrap our arms around our eastern Kentucky brothers and sisters and make sure they are okay,” said Beshear.

Beshear warned more rain is coming, and will hit areas that were already flooded.

He’s warning people to stay vigilant and safe, and get to higher ground or go to a shelter if you live in a flood prone area.

Beshear says the number one need right now is water, and you can go to the state’s flood resource website to see where to send those donations.

“To all our folks that have been impacted, we’re going to be there for you today, tomorrow, next week, next year we’re not going anywhere we’re going to help you rebuild,” said Beshear.

You can watch a video from the governor below:

