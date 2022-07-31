Contests
Man dies in West End shooting, police say

One man was shot and killed in the West End Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police.
By Drew Amman
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man in his 30s was shot and killed in the West End Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say the shooting happened on West Liberty Street and Lockhurst Lane around 3 a.m.

Once police arrived, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was rushed to UC Medical Center, where he later died, officers said.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Officers are still investigating.

