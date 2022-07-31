Man stabbed to death in Oakley, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man died Saturday as a result of a stabbing in Oakley, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were dispatched to the 3400 block of Cardiff Avenue around 1 a.m. and found Michael Lamb, 41, suffering from a stab wound to his torso.

Lamb was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

It is unclear what led to the stabbing.

Police are still investigating.

Witnesses are asked to contact Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

