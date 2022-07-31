Contests
Man stabbed to death in Oakley, police say

Police were at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Oakley Saturday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man died Saturday as a result of a stabbing in Oakley, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were dispatched to the 3400 block of Cardiff Avenue around 1 a.m. and found Michael Lamb, 41, suffering from a stab wound to his torso.

Lamb was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

It is unclear what led to the stabbing.

Police are still investigating.

Witnesses are asked to contact Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

