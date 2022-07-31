Rain Throughout The Morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday will have isolated to widely scattered showers with rumbles of thunder possible through the morning, otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies and increased humidity. High temperatures will be limited thanks to the clouds and morning rain, only getting into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Rain chances return late Sunday night into Monday morning, but many will be dry. Monday will be dry for most of the day, but the afternoon and evening could have a few isolated showers and thunderstorms develop. Because much of the day will be dry with southwesterly winds, highs will climb into mid-to-upper 80s. Showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage Monday night into Tuesday morning, but the daylight hours of Tuesday will be dry with decreasing clouds.

The dry stretch of weather will be brief, but it will also include more heat with highs in the low 90s on Wednesday and Thursday. Showers and storms move back into the tri-state starting Thursday late evening and continue going into Friday. This will knock down temperatures some, but expect highs to remain in the 80s going into the first weekend of August!

The Climate Prediction Center’s two week climate outlook has the region under above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation, which aligns with our First Alert Forecast of drier, warmer air continuing into the first half of August in the tri-state. This doesn’t mean there won’t be slim rain chances, but it does mean that most days will be dry. The watering can will be your garden’s best friend for the next few weeks!

