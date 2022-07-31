Red dog luau celebrates summer while benefiting Proud Pups Rescue

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fifty-West Brewing hosted its Red Dog Luau to fundraise money for the Proud Pups Rescue on Saturday afternoon.

Dogs, pet owners and vendors enjoyed the summer sun while also getting the chance to support a Tri-state rescue.

“The fact that they help so many dogs with special needs is so cool,” Red Dog Pet Resort Event Coordinator Sarah Penny. “I mean, a lot of rescues do that, but they specialize in dogs with special needs, so it’s just really cool to know that doing events like this is helping dogs get on their feet and get the care that they need to get a home.”

The luau included a dog-friendly pina colada, which is something every dog received if a donation was given to the Red Dog tent.

One-hundred percent of donations given to the Red Dog Pet Resort tent went directly to the Proud Pups Rescue.

“‘We are a voice for the voiceless,’ is part of our mission statement,” Vice President of Proud Pups Rescue Michelle Marcis said. “We focus on senior and special needs and hospice care, so we take in a lot of dogs who might need some extra medical care to get through, or dogs that just need a place to land for the rest of their life.”

Dogs were also treated to doggie pools, a beach photo shoot with their owners and several vendors were selling items for dogs, such as bandanas and bow-ties.

