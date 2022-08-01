Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

3-year-old girl dies after being run over by mom in driveway, police say

According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.
According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Lindsey Grewe, Kasia Kerridge and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – A 3-year-old girl died Sunday after she was hit by a car in the driveway of a home near Colorado Springs, police said.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel.

Troopers responded to the home Sunday morning for reports of a child being run over by a car. When they arrived, they found the child critically injured.

The girl was rushed to the hospital but died from her injuries.

The driver was identified as a 27-year-old woman, but her name was not released. Troopers are still investigating what happened but said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was shot and killed in the West End Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police.
Police identify man shot, killed in West End
Police were at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Oakley Saturday.
Man stabbed to death in Oakley, police say
Cincinnati police were at the scene of a fatal crash in downtown Cincinnati Saturday.
Driver dies in downtown Cincinnati crash, police say
FOX19 NOW's Lauren Minor and Joe Danneman pose for a photo after winning Emmys for their...
FOX19 NOW wins Emmys in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism
The main threat from storms is damaging winds, followed by an isolated tornado threat and...
First Alert Weather Day Monday: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible

Latest News

Here are the signs to look out for and ways to help your child get ready to head back to school.
How to cope with back-to-school anxiety
Joseph Moffit was charged with boating while intoxicated.
2 injured when man crashes boat into floating trampoline, police say
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Brittney Griner’s trial resumes amid intensified diplomacy
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks during an NFL football practice in Berea,...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended by NFL for 6 games, AP sources say