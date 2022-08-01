Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

4 siblings among dead in Kentucky flooding

Four siblings from Knott County, Kentucky, died in last week's flooding. Shown are top, from...
Four siblings from Knott County, Kentucky, died in last week's flooding. Shown are top, from left: Madison, 8, and Riley Jr., 6; and bottom, from left, Chance, 2, and Nevaeh, 4.(Source: Courtesy: Smith and Noble Family/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rescue workers in Kentucky are still trying to find missing people as the death toll continues to rise from catastrophic flooding.

Monday morning, it was up to 30. Four of them are siblings, just 8, 5, 4 and 2 years old.

Their parents, identified as Amber Smith and Riley Noble, got the flash flood warning early Thursday morning in Knott County and got the kids out of their trailer, eventually watching it float off as they clung to a nearby tree.

But the water was too strong, and all four kids were dragged away.

The children were identified to CNN by family members as Chance, 2, Nevaeh, 4, Riley Jr., 6, and Madison, 8.

Their parents hung on to the tree for hours before being rescued, only to find out all four of their kids had drowned. Their children’s bodies were found the next day.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he believes recovery crews are “going to be finding bodies for weeks, many of them swept hundreds of yards, maybe a quarter-mile plus from where they were last.”

And more rain is expected overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

Gov. Andy Beshear expects authorities will be finding bodies for weeks after floods ravaged eastern Kentucky. (Source: CNN/WLEX/NBC)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

One man was shot and killed in the West End Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police.
Police identify man shot, killed in West End
Police were at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Oakley Saturday.
Man stabbed to death in Oakley, police say
Cincinnati police were at the scene of a fatal crash in downtown Cincinnati Saturday.
Driver dies in downtown Cincinnati crash, police say
FOX19 NOW's Lauren Minor and Joe Danneman pose for a photo after winning Emmys for their...
FOX19 NOW wins Emmys in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism
The main threat from storms is damaging winds, followed by an isolated tornado threat and...
First Alert Weather Day Monday: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible

Latest News

President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden feels well, isolating after ‘rebound’ COVID-positive test
Farm to Fork: 10-Year Anniversary Brunch Celebrating Covington Farmers Market
Farm to Fork: 10-Year Anniversary Brunch Celebrating Covington Farmers Market
Cincinnati Magazine's Guide to Camping, everything you need to Go Wild!
Cincinnati Magazine's Guide to Camping, everything you need to Go Wild!
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is photographed during a speech on April 15, 2019....
Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena