Active shooter training at Middletown High School, middle school

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A full-scale active shooter training session will take place at Middletown High School and middle school campuses Monday.

The security drill, which will take place from 9 a.m. until noon, will use simulated gunfire. No students will be on campus.

One of the reasons Middletown Schools and police are working together on this drill is in response to the school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas in May.

19 children and two adults were killed.

Middletown Schools announced plans for the active shooter training at a school board meeting last Monday.

Middletown Schools Superintendent Marlon Styles Junior told school board members that the staff has been researching security upgrades to its school campuses.

First responders, community partners, county and state agencies, and school staff are all participating in the active shooter training.

Discussions continue to possibly add more school police officers at the city’s ten public school buildings, according to Styles.

