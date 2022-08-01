Bicyclist seriously injured in Clinton County hit-skip crash
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an SUV versus bicyclist crash that happened Sunday night in Union Township, Clinton County.
Troopers say a male bicyclist was headed south on State Route 730 near milepost 10 around 9:38 p.m. when he was struck from behind by an SUV.
The SUV then left the scene.
The bicyclist was taken by CareFlight to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Troopers say they believe the vehicle involved was a Kia SUV, possibly a Sorento.
It will have damage to the right front and side of the vehicle, including the passenger side mirror, headlight/fog light, wheel well and bumper.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have any information is encouraged to call the Ohio State Highway Patrol - Wilmington Post at (937) 382-2551.
