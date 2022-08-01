Contests
Bicyclist seriously injured in Clinton County hit-skip crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a bicyclist was struck from behind by an SUV Sunday night on...
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a bicyclist was struck from behind by an SUV Sunday night on State Route 730 in Clinton County(Staff)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an SUV versus bicyclist crash that happened Sunday night in Union Township, Clinton County.

Troopers say a male bicyclist was headed south on State Route 730 near milepost 10 around 9:38 p.m. when he was struck from behind by an SUV.

The SUV then left the scene.

The bicyclist was taken by CareFlight to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers say they believe the vehicle involved was a Kia SUV, possibly a Sorento.

It will have damage to the right front and side of the vehicle, including the passenger side mirror, headlight/fog light, wheel well and bumper.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have any information is encouraged to call the Ohio State Highway Patrol - Wilmington Post at (937) 382-2551.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

