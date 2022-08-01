Contests
Cincinnati officer suspended for using racial slur after internal investigation

Officer Kelly Drach has been with the Cincinnati Police Department since 1998.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An internal investigation concluded a Cincinnati police officer used a racial slur on two separate occasions in November of 2021.

The investigation centered around Officer Kelly Drach at the Real Time Crime Center (RTCC), according to the internal report released on Monday.

In November 2021, the report says the RTCC office was receiving up to 10 calls a day from fraudulent telemarketers.

During the course of a conversation on Nov. 17, 2021, between Drach and a fraudulent telemarketer, the officer “went on a verbal tirade” in which she yelled “sand n*****,” the investigation report reads.

A senior crime analyst at RTCC, who has family from Iran, overheard Drach and responded by saying “what the **** Kelly,” according to the investigation findings.

Drach said she felt like the fraudulent telemarketers were picking on her and acknowledged that have allowed the situation to escalate to the point it did, the report said.

Drach apologized to the senior crime analyst who said they felt like the apology was insincere.

Around a week or two later, Drach was heard saying the racial slur once again.

Once again, Drach was talking with another fraudulent telemarketer when referred to the caller as a “sand n*****,” the investigation report shows.

The newly released report says Officer Drach admitted to using the racial slurs on both occasions.

The Internal Investigations Section determined Drach violated the Cincinnati Police Department’s rules and regulations. She was charged with failure of good behavior, documents show.

Drach appeared for a pre-disciplinary hearing on Feb. 15, 2022.

Documents claim she expressed her remorsefulness “and did not contest the allegation.”

Drach was given a 56-hour suspension for the violations, which she served from May 20 to May 28, according to police records.

Drach is the second Cincinnati officer to be the subject of an internal investigation for using a racial slur.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

