Cincinnati Reds trade Tommy Pham to Boston Red Sox

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - About 24 hours before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. trade deadline, the Cincinnati Reds are finalizing a trade to send left fielder Tommy Pham to the Boston Red Sox, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. The return to the Reds wasn’t immediately known.

Pham was scratched from the Reds’ lineup minutes before the first pitch Monday in Miami, and he was informed he was traded, according to a source.

He’s eligible to become a free agent at the end of the season after he signed a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Reds during spring training, which includes a $6 million mutual option for the 2023 season and a $1 million buyout.

It’s the third trade for the rebuilding Reds in the past few days after they sent outfielder Tyler Naquin to the New York Mets and Luis Castillo to the Seattle Mariners for young prospects.

Pham hit .238 with 11 doubles, 11 homers, 39 RBI and 57 runs in 91 games this season. He slumped throughout July, which he called the worst month of his career, with a .204 batting average and .255 on-base percentage.

He had one of baseball’s most memorable moments in the season after he slapped San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson before a game in May and was suspended for three games.

In the clubhouse, Pham was a well-respected veteran known for his consistent approach and his relentlessness on the bases.

