Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Cincinnati Reds trade Tommy Pham to Boston Red Sox

Cincinnati Reds center fielder Nick Senzel (15) cheers on designated hitter Tommy Pham (28)...
Cincinnati Reds center fielder Nick Senzel (15) cheers on designated hitter Tommy Pham (28) after he crosses the plate on an RBI single off the bat of Kyle Farmer in the sixth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Following a 59 minute delay, the Reds won 20-5 in the series finale.(Sam Greene/Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Bobby Nightengale and Charlie Goldsmith
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - About 24 hours before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. trade deadline, the Cincinnati Reds are finalizing a trade to send left fielder Tommy Pham to the Boston Red Sox, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. The return to the Reds wasn’t immediately known.

Pham was scratched from the Reds’ lineup minutes before the first pitch Monday in Miami, and he was informed he was traded, according to a source.

He’s eligible to become a free agent at the end of the season after he signed a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Reds during spring training, which includes a $6 million mutual option for the 2023 season and a $1 million buyout.

It’s the third trade for the rebuilding Reds in the past few days after they sent outfielder Tyler Naquin to the New York Mets and Luis Castillo to the Seattle Mariners for young prospects.

Pham hit .238 with 11 doubles, 11 homers, 39 RBI and 57 runs in 91 games this season. He slumped throughout July, which he called the worst month of his career, with a .204 batting average and .255 on-base percentage.

He had one of baseball’s most memorable moments in the season after he slapped San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson before a game in May and was suspended for three games.

In the clubhouse, Pham was a well-respected veteran known for his consistent approach and his relentlessness on the bases.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 Enquirer. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was shot and killed in the West End Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police.
Police identify man shot, killed in West End
Police were at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Oakley Saturday.
Man stabbed to death in Oakley, police say
Cincinnati police were at the scene of a fatal crash in downtown Cincinnati Saturday.
Driver dies in downtown Cincinnati crash, police say
Cincinnati police say they arrested Ronneceia McCrary in connection with the fatal shooting of...
Woman charged with murder in West End fatal shooting, police say
The main threat from storms is damaging winds, followed by an isolated tornado threat and...
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Tri-State

Latest News

Bill Russell grins at the announcement that he had been named coach of the Boston Celtics...
Bill Russell, NBA star and civil rights pioneer, dies at 88
Cincinnati Reds' Luis Castillo throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game...
Reds trade ace Luis Castillo to Seattle Mariners
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin (12) hits a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball...
Cincinnati Reds trade outfielder Tyler Naquin to New York Mets for two minor leaguers
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, left, quarterback Joe Burrow, center, and wide...
First look: Bengals receive AFC Championship rings