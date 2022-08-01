Cincinnati rescue collects pet supplies for people impacted by KY floods

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A Cincinnati rescue is working to send 12 thousand pounds of pet supplies to FEMA and Emergency management officials to help pet owners affected by the deadly flood in Eastern Kentucky.

All Dogs Come from Heaven has been packing a truck with pet supplies this weekend that will leave for Hazard, Kentucky on Monday morning.

“Right now, many shelters have lost every bit of food,” All Dogs Come from Heaven Associate Margaret Copelen said.

All Dogs Come from Heaven, a dog rescue in Amelia, fills a truck with food and pet supplies for pet owners affected by the deadly Kentucky flood. (WXIX)

The rescue runs an outreach program that provides food and supplies for multiple states when natural disasters occur, Copelen explained.

The outreach took in close to 4 thousand dollars worth of donated supplies this weekend alone after asking other rescues for their help.

Other organizations in the Cincinnati-area are stuffing trucks as well.

“United Pet Fund out of Blue Ash will be taking a load as well,” Copelen added. “[A]nything that doesn’t fit in the truck today will go with United Pet Fund and then will be back again next weekend as well.”

Supplies can be dropped off at the rescue in Amelia or at Milton’s Tavern in Over-the-Rhine.

Various pet items are needed, including flea and tick medications and cat food.

“They have to worry about feeding their family, so we want to lessen the load by feeding their animals and making sure they have enough food,” Copelen said.

Once the supplies is delivered in Pike County, the National Guard will distribute it.

Monetary donations are also being accepted and can be made through Venmo or PayPal.

