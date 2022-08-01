Contests
City, County, regional health leaders to address monkeypox cases

Cincinnati had its first two confirmed cases of monkeypox.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The City of Cincinnati and Hamilton County will be hosting a joint press conference to address the reported cases of monkeypox in the region.

Last Tuesday, the Cincinnati Health Department informed the City Manager’s Office that Cincinnati had its first two confirmed cases of monkeypox.

The Cincinnati cases were identified through the patients’ healthcare providers after the patients developed a new rash. The providers requested and received monkeypox vaccines from the national stockpile, and those vaccines were administered to the patient’s close contacts.

Both patients were advised to isolate at home until their rashes healed and there were no longer infections, the CHD says.

CDC monkeypox case map

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a disease caused by a virus (monkeypox virus) not commonly seen in the United States.

The virus can cause a rash that may look like pimples or blisters, sometimes with a flu-like illness.

Monkeypox is in the same family of viruses as that which causes smallpox. The symptoms are similar to smallpox but less severe. Most cases result in mild illness, and fatalities are rare. Symptoms usually last 2-4 weeks.

According to the CDC, symptoms of monkeypox can include:

  • Fever.
  • Headache.
  • Muscle aches and backache.
  • Swollen lymph nodes.
  • Chills.
  • Exhaustion.
  • A rash that can look like pimples or blisters and can appear on the face, inside the mouth and other parts of the body, such as the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus.

According to the CDC, there are currently 23 monkeypox cases in Ohio, 8 cases in Kentucky, and 49 cases in Indiana.

For Hamilton County residents that are concerned about fever, swollen glands, and a new rash, please contact your health care provider for evaluation. For more information about monkeypox, please visit:

