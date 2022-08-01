Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Clermont County prosecutor closes case in May officer-involved shooting

Clermont County prosecutor closes case in May officer-involved shooting
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Miami Township officers were justified in the May shooting that killed a 47-year-old woman who was pointing a gun at them, the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday.

On May 20, Camille Weems, 47, of Milford, allegedly began to fire gunshots into the air in the parking lot at Berry Lane Apartments where she lived, according to Miami Township Police Chief Mike Mills.

Around 5 p.m. multiple residents called 911 saying Weems was shooting the gun and another 911 call claimed she approached a resident.

Three police officers arrived two minutes later.

Weems shot at the officers, causing them to duck behind squad cars, Mills explained previously. Bullet holes from behind the squad cars confirm the officers were in the line of fire and that the bullets went over their heads, Mills said.

The officers told Weems repeatedly to drop the gun, according to Mills.

One officer had a “good vantage point,” he added. While the officers were still telling the woman to drop her gun, one officer raised his gun, and Weems fired another round, he said.

Weems was shot six times, Chief Mills said. The prosecutor’s office said Monday the officers’ actions were reasonable and absolutely necessary to protect their lives and the public.

The 47-year-old fell to the ground with the gun beside her.

The officers continued to tell her to stay away from the gun, according to Mills. Officers called EMS and began measures to stop the bleeding. EMS arrived, called UC Air Care, and took the woman to the Air Care location, where Air Care pronounced her dead, Mills explained.

“Our intent when we shoot is to stop the threat. It’s not to kill anyone,” Mills said. “Some of the best marksmen in the world that compete in the Olympics, if you put them under this kind of pressure, they wouldn’t be able to shoot the gun out of her hand.”

Mills said mental health was likely an issue but that officers do not believe there was a prior dispute that led up to the shooting. He said she appeared to have been firing “indiscriminately” in the parking lot. He also noted she had been the subject of previous police runs and that at least one of the officers who responded Friday night knew her by name.

Mills said a mental health worker used by the department was on scene “from the word ‘go’” but that the officers couldn’t bring her in while the woman was firing rounds.

“We have officers that are highly trained in mental health, but when someone shoots at us, we don’t have time. We’ve run out of options at that point,” he said.”

On Saturday, the day after the shooting, the 911 calls and bodycam footage were released.

911 calls, bodycam footage released in Clermont County officer-involved shooting

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was shot and killed in the West End Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police.
Police identify man shot, killed in West End
Police were at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Oakley Saturday.
Man stabbed to death in Oakley, police say
Cincinnati police were at the scene of a fatal crash in downtown Cincinnati Saturday.
Driver dies in downtown Cincinnati crash, police say
Cincinnati police say they arrested Ronneceia McCrary in connection with the fatal shooting of...
Woman charged with murder in West End fatal shooting, police say
The main threat from storms is damaging winds, followed by an isolated tornado threat and...
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Tri-State

Latest News

Bicyclist seriously injured in Clinton County hit-skip crash
Bicyclist seriously injured in Clinton County hit-skip crash
Officer Kelly Drach has been with the Cincinnati Police Department since 1998.
Cincinnati officer suspended for using racial slur after internal investigation
Farm to Fork: 10-Year Anniversary Brunch Celebrating Covington Farmers Market
Farm to Fork: 10-Year Anniversary Brunch Celebrating Covington Farmers Market
Cincinnati Magazine's Guide to Camping, everything you need to Go Wild!
Cincinnati Magazine's Guide to Camping, everything you need to Go Wild!