First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon

First Alert Weather Day for Monday, Aug. 1.
First Alert Weather Day for Monday, Aug. 1.(Ethan Emery)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

There is potential for strong to severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon through the evening.

Isolated showers and storms are expected to develop around 3 p.m. and become more widespread going into sunset.

Storms will especially be monitored by the First Alert Weather Team between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., which is when the severe threat is at its greatest.

The severe threat will end after midnight as showers and storms taper off before dawn Tuesday.

The main threat with any storm that develops Monday will be damaging winds. In addition, heavy downpours that may result in flooding could also take place as well as marginal hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The forecast timeline may be adjusted as more data comes in the First Alert Weather Center, so stay tuned on the FOX19 First Alert Weather app for updates on the latest as this develops.

