First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

There is potential for strong to severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon through the evening.

Isolated showers and storms are expected to develop around 3 p.m. and become more widespread going into sunset.

Storms will especially be monitored by the First Alert Weather Team between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., which is when the severe threat is at its greatest.

The severe threat will end after midnight as showers and storms taper off before dawn Tuesday.

The main threat with any storm that develops Monday will be damaging winds. In addition, heavy downpours that may result in flooding could also take place as well as marginal hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

