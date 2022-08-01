Lorain K9 home after being stabbed while assisting with a search warrant

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain K9 was back at home Sunday evening after being stabbed multiple times Saturday.

Lorain police said K9 Rye and other officers were inside a home in the 1200 block of W. 20th Street attempting to serve a felonious assault warrant on a 48-year-old man Saturday.

According to police, Charles White was in the basement and armed with a knife and began attacking K9 Rye.

A Lorain police officer then shot White, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

K9 Rye was transported to an emergency animal clinic and underwent surgery.

The Lorain police officer involved in the shooting is on paid administrative leave, per department policy.

Charles White (Source: Elyria Police Department)

Elyria police are handling the shooting investigation.

