New curfews imposed in Eastern KY after reports of looting spike

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Law enforcement in a few Eastern Kentucky counties are having to enforce a curfew to prevent crime and looting after a deadly flood displaces many from their homes.

While the search for dozens of missing people continues, Perry County law enforcement has made multiple arrests for looting, according to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

“If you’re trying to take advantage of people in this situation, we’re going to find you and hunt you down [and] we’re going to lock you up,” Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said.

A midnight to 6 a.m. curfew has been imposed in Letcher County, according to the Sheriff.

“We will not tolerate anyone taking advantage of our already vulnerable community,” the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. “We have lost enough. We are better than this.”

In addition to the looting, over 10,000 people still do not have electricity, according to Kentucky Power.

Cell phone serve has been spotty, which not only furthers complications in rescuing people, but also makes it difficult for people to reach first responders if they need help, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Several bridges are closed and roads are washed out, Beshear added.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.