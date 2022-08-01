Contests
Police: Elizabethtown man killed in fatal crash

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
VERSAILLES, Ind. (WXIX) - An Elizabethtown man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 129 on Saturday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police.

Lenord Sheldon Jr., 66, sustained fatal injuries after colliding head-on with another vehicle, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.

The Ripley County Coroner’s Office pronounced Sheldon dead at the scene.

Master Trooper Ben Bastin determined that a Ford F-350, driven by Rebecca Ashcraft, 68, was headed northbound on State Road 129 when Ashcraft’s car crossed the centerline into the path of a southbound Ford Escape, driven by Sheldon.

Sheldon’s wife, Beth Sheldon, 59, was a passenger in the Ford Escape and was flown to University of Cincinnati Hospital with serious injuries, Sgt. Wheeles added. Ashcraft sustained minor injuries and was taken to Margaret Mary Hospital in Batesville, Indiana.

Toxicology results are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

