The Tome Bookstore hosts writing events for international novel challenge

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tome Bookstore, located in Mount Washington, is owned by best-selling author J.M. Clark and the business is opening doors for aspiring and experienced writers to go into an atmosphere that encourages reading and writing.

“It’s really hard to write in your home; especially if you have kids, you got your video games, you got your streaming television you got too many distractions. So if we can provide a nice, creative place for people to be able to accomplish that with support, that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Clark on the atmosphere of The Tome Bookstore.

The bookstore has a number of author readings, book clubs, open-mic nights and even Dungeons and Dragons nights along with a coffee shop for a welcoming atmosphere, according to Clark. Additionally, Clark hosts a number of writing workshops for future writers of all ages, teaching them how to outline stories, create characters, and follow best practices while writing. The Tome Bookstore also hosts events such as book signings and discussion groups.

And this environment is where writers who are interested in a challenge can go to for not only creativity or even inspiration, but also support.

“We have coffee here, we have things to keep [aspiring writers] going and we’ll be actively supporting each other, pushing each other to get another hundred words, get another two hundred words...” is what Clark said on the environment and support.

Clark offers this support through the aforementioned writing events including tips, best practices and how-tos when it comes to writing papers or novels, which Clark has done so on multiple occasions.

The writing events are all in preparation of the ‘National Novel Writing Month,’ or NaNoWriMo, which is a thirty day challenge for writers to complete a fifty-thousand word novel. The challenge takes place in November, but the preparation to write a well-thought our novel takes time. NaNoWriMo is nonprofit organization that brings this challenge internationally, boasting over three-hundred and fifty thousand novels written in the challenge since the challenge’s inception back in 1999.

The Tome Bookstore owner attributes his accomplishments of writing his first novel and opening up the bookstore to NaNoWriMo as he had did the challenge back in 2018 and from there wrote a best-selling novel.

The writing events plus other activities The Tome Bookstore is doing can be found on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

