Woman charged with murder in West End fatal shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in the West End early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Lockhurst Lane and West Liberty Street around 2:55 a.m.

They found a man who had been shot several times.

Aaron Zander, 44, was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he later died, police say

Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested Ronnecia McCrary, 37, around 7:15 Sunday night.

Police say McCrary is charged with murder for causing Zander’s death.

