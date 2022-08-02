Contests
1 dead, 1 under arrest in Middletown fatal shooting

Denzel Fuller
Denzel Fuller(Middletown City Jail)
By Ken Brown
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One man is dead and another is under arrest in a fatal shooting in Middletown Monday night, police say.

Denzel Fuller, 22, is held on a murder charge without bond at the city jail, jail officials tell FOX19 NOW.

He was arrested shortly after officers responded to the 2100 block of Grand Avenue for a report of gunfire at about 10:30 p.m., police said in a news release.

Officers found a man lying dead on the sidewalk curb. He has not been identified while the investigation continues.

Police identified Fuller as the suspect and located him in the 600 block of Lafayette Avenue.

Currently, there are no other suspects, according to police.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Detective McDonald at 513-428-7745, or 513-425-7700.

Police are expected to release more details during an 11:30 a.m. news conference.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

