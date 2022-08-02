Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Doctor: Biden’s COVID symptoms return, in ‘good spirits’

President Joe Biden is continuing to test positive for COVID-19.
President Joe Biden is continuing to test positive for COVID-19.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s “loose cough” has returned as he faces a rebound case of COVID-19, his doctor said Tuesday, though he “continues to feel well.”

White House physician Kevin O’Connor provided the update on the president’s condition as he continues to test positive for the virus. He said Biden “remains fever-free,” and that his temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation “remain entirely normal.”

Still, Biden is required to remain in isolation through at least Thursday under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines — and perhaps longer under tougher White House protocols if he continues to test positive.

Biden’s rebound case — labeled such because he tested positive on Saturday just three days after being cleared from isolation during his initial bout of the virus with two negative tests last Tuesday and Wednesday — has left him eager to return to a normal schedule.

During his first go-around with the virus, Biden, 79, was treated with the antiviral drug Paxlovid, and his primary symptoms were a runny nose, fatigue and a loose cough, his doctor said at the time.

President Biden says the United States, "will never back down" after a drone strike killed an Al-Qaida leader. (POOL)

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police say they arrested Ronneceia McCrary in connection with the fatal shooting of...
Woman charged with murder in West End fatal shooting, police say
Officer Kelly Drach has been with the Cincinnati Police Department since 1998.
Cincinnati officer suspended for using racial slur after internal investigation
The main threat from storms is damaging winds, followed by an isolated tornado threat and...
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Tri-State
Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, on March 14, 2021. Beyoncé has...
Beyoncé to remove offensive word from new song
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say

Latest News

A Clinton County judge released John Potter, 66, on his own recognizance, the police chief said.
Police: Warrant leads to ‘depraved and sickening’ child porn case, man’s arrest
Tyler Watson doesn’t want your vote; he’s just crossing his arms like the sign says.
Arizona man pokes fun at political signs by putting up signs of his own
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, a view of the Olenivka detention...
Russia brands Ukrainian steel plant defenders terrorists
Police said the men thought the gun was not loaded.
Police: Man shot, killed while he and another man were ‘playing’ with gun