Cincinnati moves e-scooter curfew from 6 to 9 p.m.

The City of Cincinnati has extended the curfew on e-scooters to 9 p.m. and if the users of Lime and Bird scooters abide by newer rules for the next 60 days, the city will consider returning the curfew to 11 p.m., Transportation Director John Brazina said.(Bird)
By Patricia Gallagher Newberry
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Scooter riders can now ride into the sunset.

Cincinnati’s Department of Transportation & Engineering on Tuesday extended a 6 p.m. curfew on electric scooter use to 9 p.m., according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

If users of Lime and Bird scooters abide by newer rules for the next 60 days, the city will consider returning the curfew to 11 p.m., Transportation Director John Brazina told Cincinnati City Council’s Public Safety & Governance Committee. That’s where it stood until April when city council imposed a 6 p.m. curfew to curtail scooter-riding violations.

On Tuesday, both companies pledged tighter enforcement on riding rules and more penalties for users who break them. They now require photo IDs to prevent riders younger than 18 and make riders complete short safety quizzes on their first use of either app.

Lime and Bird welcomed the extended hours and support a return to 11 p.m.

“The curfew was extremely damaging,” Bird senior manager Vaughn Roland said after speaking to council members.

Among Lime users, more than 44,000 people opened its app between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. since April, only to learn the scooters were not available then, Lime’s Lee Foley told the council committee. Its Cincinnati business fell by about 50% during the months with the curfew, he said after the meeting.

E-scooters first arrived in Cincinnati in July 2018, with about 400 scooters now populating city streets.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 Cincinnati Enquirer. All rights reserved.

