Cincinnati Public Schools approves contract to keep students on Metro buses

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Students who attend Cincinnati Public Schools will be back on Metro buses for the upcoming school year, according to a contract the school board unanimously approved Monday with Southwest Ohio Regional Transportation Authority (SORTA).

Students in grades 9 through 12 will be able to ride the Metro to and from school and after-school activities during the school year.

Students in grades 7 and 8 who participate in after-school activities, such as athletics and clubs, to ride Metro home after the activities.

Students who ride the bus to school also will have, at most, one transfer on their way to or from school.

“Transportation is a key component of ensuring our students can get to school safely and on time,” said CPS Superintendent Iranetta Wright. “I am very grateful the CPS and Metro teams came together to ensure our students will have the most direct transportation to and from school this year.”

Students will receive route postcards in the mail from the CPS Transportation Department before the start of school.

The route postcards will have more information for how students can get to and from school, as well as serve as students’ bus pass on August 18, the first day of school.

Students and families are encouraged to visit Metro’s student transportation website at https://www.go-metro.com/student-transportation for route look up information and the Transit App.

To view the most up-to-date routes for the opening of school, users should enter August 18 or after in the date selection.

Students will pick up their Metro passes from their school on the first day of school.

Students in grades 7 and 8 will ride yellow buses to and from school at normal pick up times. Seventh- and eighth-grade students participating in after-school activities will ride Metro home, and can pick up their Metro cards from their school.

If students do not receive their route cards by August 15 or have additional questions, they are encouraged to call the CPS’ transportation hotline at 513-363-RIDE (7433), Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit www.cps-k12.org/transportation to review Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs).

CPS will host a virtual Transportation Information Session for parents on Sunday, Aug.14 at 4:00 p.m.

More details will be made available on the CPS website at www.cps-k12.org.

