Green Township man shocked on utility pole, taken to hospital with burns

A 25-year-old Green Township resident up on an electric pole was shocked and burned Tuesday morning and taken to a hospital University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a fire official said.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 25-year-old Green Township resident up on an electric pole was shocked and burned Tuesday morning and taken to a hospital University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a fire official said.

The man suffered second and third-degree burns on 20% of his body but he is expected to recover, according to Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Hummeldorf.

It all unfolded in the 2800 block of Westbourne Drive at about 10:15 a.m., according to Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Hummeldorf.

“He was in stable condition with his vital signs all within normal limits. That is the last report I have. By all estimations it sounds like he will do well, ultimately, he will survive the injuries. Whether or not he has any long-term impacts has yet to be determined.”

It’s also not clear why the man was up on the utility pole, the assistant fire chief said.

Green Township police are investigating

When crews first arrived, the man was still up on the electric pole in the rear yard of a home, Hummeldorf confirmed.

The resident lives in the neighborhood, though the assistant fire official didn’t say where.

Duke Energy was notified to respond and was on scene, a utilty spokeswoman confirmed.

“We are on scene but it did not involve a Duke Energy employee. Waiting for more details,” Sally Thelen wrote in an email to FOX19 NOW.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all of our digital platforms.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

