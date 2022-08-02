Kids playing with lighters spark fire that significantly damages Avondale home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kids playing with lighters caused a Harvey Avenue home to catch on fire Monday.

Shortly after 5 p.m., the Cincinnati Fire Department said calls came in from people at Cincinnati Children’s saying they could see smoke and flames from a house one street over.

Firefighters arrived at the home as flames continued to come out the second floor of the home. Everyone in the home got out before firefighters arrived.

The fire eventually made it up to the home’s attic, the fire department said.

Firefighters had the fire under control in less than 20 minutes, but the home suffered significant damage, according to CFD. The family of five who lived at the home are displaced as a result.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, the department wrote on Twitter.

FF Adam Maurer of E9 in Paddock Hills completes extinguishment of a fire on Harvey Ave in Avondale this afternoon. Two other Firefighters received minor injuries at the fire. pic.twitter.com/aMS4aSTmT6 — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) August 1, 2022

