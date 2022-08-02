Contests
Kids playing with lighters spark fire that significantly damages Avondale home

The family of five who lived at the home are displaced as a result.(Source: WIFR)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kids playing with lighters caused a Harvey Avenue home to catch on fire Monday.

Shortly after 5 p.m., the Cincinnati Fire Department said calls came in from people at Cincinnati Children’s saying they could see smoke and flames from a house one street over.

Firefighters arrived at the home as flames continued to come out the second floor of the home. Everyone in the home got out before firefighters arrived.

The fire eventually made it up to the home’s attic, the fire department said.

Firefighters had the fire under control in less than 20 minutes, but the home suffered significant damage, according to CFD. The family of five who lived at the home are displaced as a result.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, the department wrote on Twitter.

One man was shot and killed in the West End Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police.
Police were at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Oakley Saturday.
Cincinnati police say they arrested Ronneceia McCrary in connection with the fatal shooting of...
The main threat from storms is damaging winds, followed by an isolated tornado threat and...
Cincinnati police were at the scene of a fatal crash in downtown Cincinnati Saturday.
File image
Police at the scene of a shooting incident in Clermont County Friday evening.
Officer Kelly Drach has been with the Cincinnati Police Department since 1998.
