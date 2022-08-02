Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Liberty Township trustee dismissed from lawsuit

Liberty Township Trustee Tom Farrell
Liberty Township Trustee Tom Farrell(Liberty Township)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Liberty Township Trustee Tom Farrell was dismissed Tuesday from a lawsuit filed by an 88-year-old West Chester landowner

The lawsuit accuses three officials in Butler County of corruption-related activity, including Auditor Roger Reynolds who has since been indicted on six public corruption charges, some of which mirror allegations in the lawsuit.

Reynolds and Farrell were accused by Gerald Parks of bribery, tortious interference and ethics law violations

Parks claims he’s lost three development contracts resulting in a loss of at least $1.3 million.

“My dismissal from Gerald Parks’ lawsuit against Roger Reynolds confirms what I have said from the beginning: that I did not engage in any illegal or unethical behavior. The case was voluntarily dismissed after the facts came out,” said Farrell in a statement.

“The Dismissal was not a result of a settlement agreement, and I will not be paying any renumeration to the Plaintiffs.”

In response, Parks’ attorney Chip Goff said, “Tom Farrell is not the Defendant to focus on at this time.”

The voluntary dismissal of Farrell from this lawsuit without prejudice means he can be brought back into it anytime.

Reynolds is accused in the suit of extortion and a member of the county’s planning and zoning commission, Bernard “Buck” Rumpke, is accused of tortious interference and ethics violations, court documents state.

Reynolds, 52, of Liberty Township was first indicted in February on bribery and four other corruption-related charges. Those were two counts of unlawful interest in a public contract, both felonies, and two misdemeanors: unlawful use of authority and conflict of interest.

A sixth felony charge is his third one of unlawful interest in a public contract.

Reynolds pleaded not guilty to the original charges, remains free on his own recognizance, continues to serve as the county auditor and collects his salary that the county treasurer says will be $108,362 this year.

Reynolds was unopposed in the May primary and received the endorsement of the Butler County Republican Party in April despite the corruption charges.

He will face Democratic challenger Mike Dalesandro in the November election.

The civil lawsuit is scheduled for trial in June 2023.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police say they arrested Ronneceia McCrary in connection with the fatal shooting of...
Woman charged with murder in West End fatal shooting, police say
Officer Kelly Drach has been with the Cincinnati Police Department since 1998.
Cincinnati officer suspended for using racial slur after internal investigation
The main threat from storms is damaging winds, followed by an isolated tornado threat and...
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Tri-State
Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, on March 14, 2021. Beyoncé has...
Beyoncé to remove offensive word from new song
A 25-year-old Green Township resident up on an electric pole was shocked and burned Tuesday...
Green Township man shocked on utility pole, taken to hospital with burns

Latest News

Evening Forecast
Evening Forecast Update
The vehicle did not stop, driving away from the crash going eastbound on Commonwealth Avenue,...
Vehicle hits pedestrian, drives away from scene in Erlanger
A Tri-State family's Kia was stolen because of a video on social media that shows how to do it.
Tri-State family falls victim to social media ‘how to’ steal cars
West Chester Fit Body Boot Camp Owner Uriel Baker opened his gym Monday and is already coaching...
West Chester man uses health scare to turn his life around, help others