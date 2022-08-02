Liberty Township trustee dismissed from lawsuit

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Liberty Township Trustee Tom Farrell was dismissed Tuesday from a lawsuit filed by an 88-year-old West Chester landowner

The lawsuit accuses three officials in Butler County of corruption-related activity, including Auditor Roger Reynolds who has since been indicted on six public corruption charges, some of which mirror allegations in the lawsuit.

Reynolds and Farrell were accused by Gerald Parks of bribery, tortious interference and ethics law violations

Parks claims he’s lost three development contracts resulting in a loss of at least $1.3 million.

“My dismissal from Gerald Parks’ lawsuit against Roger Reynolds confirms what I have said from the beginning: that I did not engage in any illegal or unethical behavior. The case was voluntarily dismissed after the facts came out,” said Farrell in a statement.

“The Dismissal was not a result of a settlement agreement, and I will not be paying any renumeration to the Plaintiffs.”

In response, Parks’ attorney Chip Goff said, “Tom Farrell is not the Defendant to focus on at this time.”

The voluntary dismissal of Farrell from this lawsuit without prejudice means he can be brought back into it anytime.

Reynolds is accused in the suit of extortion and a member of the county’s planning and zoning commission, Bernard “Buck” Rumpke, is accused of tortious interference and ethics violations, court documents state.

Reynolds, 52, of Liberty Township was first indicted in February on bribery and four other corruption-related charges. Those were two counts of unlawful interest in a public contract, both felonies, and two misdemeanors: unlawful use of authority and conflict of interest.

A sixth felony charge is his third one of unlawful interest in a public contract.

Reynolds pleaded not guilty to the original charges, remains free on his own recognizance, continues to serve as the county auditor and collects his salary that the county treasurer says will be $108,362 this year.

Reynolds was unopposed in the May primary and received the endorsement of the Butler County Republican Party in April despite the corruption charges.

He will face Democratic challenger Mike Dalesandro in the November election.

The civil lawsuit is scheduled for trial in June 2023.

