Memphis man, woman used stolen credit card to buy guns, police say

According to police, the credit card was reported stolen on July 29, with the firearms to be...
According to police, the credit card was reported stolen on July 29, with the firearms to be picked up at Wilco Tactical.(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Memphis police say a stolen credit card was used to buy several guns online.

According to police, the credit card was reported stolen on July 29, with $2,597 on the victim’s card charged for firearms to be picked up at Wilco Tactical in Arlington.

WMC reports on Aug. 1 that several suspects showed up at Wilco to pick up the firearms.

Instead of leaving with the five weapons, the pair left in handcuffs.

One of the suspects, 21-year-old Trya Hall, said Tarajae Dorsey recruited her to pick up the firearms because he was not 21. Hall told police she took another person with her to the gun store, 20-year-old Keveon Ware.

Hall is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit unlawful use of a credit debit card and criminal attempted theft of property, while Ware faces the same charges.

Dorsey told police that he bought the firearm online with credit card numbers he found in a purse. It’s unclear what charges he faces.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

