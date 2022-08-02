Mother searching for justice nearly 1 year after daughter killed in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A mother is still awaiting justice and answers following the death of her daughter in what police called a “targeted act.”

It has been 399 days since 18-year-old Miami School student Mikina Riley died.

Her mother, Barbie Riley, says the day her daughter died, she died also that day.

“I wish Mikina was just here and this wouldn’t of even happen, but it did,” Barbie said.

Police were called to a home in the 1200 block of South 2nd Street in Hamilton, near Second Baptist Church, at 12:45 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2021, Butler County dispatchers confirmed to FOX19 NOW nearly a year ago.

Mikina was one of three people shot. She is the only one who died.

“I'm not supposed to bury my kid at 18 and the sad thing is, I'm never going to hear her voice again,” said Barbie Riley.



Barbie says there were several people at the house when the shooting happened and thinks someone knows who is responsible.

“There was three boys, one shooter,” Barbie stated. “He knows who he is. Everybody knows who he is.”

A witness, who did not want to be identified, explained to FOX19 NOW in 2021 what they saw after the gunfire ended.

“I came out, I saw two bodies laying out there with a bullet in the head and I just froze up,” the witness recalled. “I couldn’t do nothing else.”

Police said indications show the shooting was a targeted act and not random in nature.

Barbie says Mikina had a job and a dream to start her own business.

Although she’s gone, her life did and still does matter to her mother which is why she wants justice.

“The shooter is still out there, so what happens if he just randomly wants to go shoot somebody else, you know what I mean? I mean, whose kid is next,” Barbie questions.

Barbie asks anyone with information about her daughter’s death to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

