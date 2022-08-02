Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Mother searching for justice nearly 1 year after daughter killed in Hamilton

Mikina Riley, 18, was a student at Miami School when she was killed on Aug. 27, 2021, in...
Mikina Riley, 18, was a student at Miami School when she was killed on Aug. 27, 2021, in Hamilton.
By Payton Marshall
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A mother is still awaiting justice and answers following the death of her daughter in what police called a “targeted act.”

It has been 399 days since 18-year-old Miami School student Mikina Riley died.

Her mother, Barbie Riley, says the day her daughter died, she died also that day.

“I wish Mikina was just here and this wouldn’t of even happen, but it did,” Barbie said.

Police were called to a home in the 1200 block of South 2nd Street in Hamilton, near Second Baptist Church, at 12:45 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2021, Butler County dispatchers confirmed to FOX19 NOW nearly a year ago.

Mikina was one of three people shot. She is the only one who died.

Barbie says there were several people at the house when the shooting happened and thinks someone knows who is responsible.

“There was three boys, one shooter,” Barbie stated. “He knows who he is. Everybody knows who he is.”

A witness, who did not want to be identified, explained to FOX19 NOW in 2021 what they saw after the gunfire ended.

“I came out, I saw two bodies laying out there with a bullet in the head and I just froze up,” the witness recalled. “I couldn’t do nothing else.”

Police said indications show the shooting was a targeted act and not random in nature.

Barbie says Mikina had a job and a dream to start her own business.

Although she’s gone, her life did and still does matter to her mother which is why she wants justice.

“The shooter is still out there, so what happens if he just randomly wants to go shoot somebody else, you know what I mean? I mean, whose kid is next,” Barbie questions.

Barbie asks anyone with information about her daughter’s death to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was shot and killed in the West End Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police.
Police identify man shot, killed in West End
Police were at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Oakley Saturday.
Man stabbed to death in Oakley, police say
Cincinnati police say they arrested Ronneceia McCrary in connection with the fatal shooting of...
Woman charged with murder in West End fatal shooting, police say
The main threat from storms is damaging winds, followed by an isolated tornado threat and...
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Tri-State
Cincinnati police were at the scene of a fatal crash in downtown Cincinnati Saturday.
Driver dies in downtown Cincinnati crash, police say

Latest News

The family of five who lived at the home are displaced as a result.
Kids playing with lighters spark fire that significantly damages Avondale home
File image
Nearly all abortions banned in Ky. again after court ruling
Police at the scene of a shooting incident in Clermont County Friday evening.
Clermont County prosecutor closes case in May officer-involved shooting
Bicyclist seriously injured in Clinton County hit-skip crash
Bicyclist seriously injured in Clinton County hit-skip crash