NKY man accused of raping 14-year-old arrested trying to flee country

Abdulwahab Kherow Haji-Eda
Abdulwahab Kherow Haji-Eda(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl and then trying to flee to West Africa, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Abdulwahab Kherow Haji-Eda, 26, was arrested on July 27 on two counts of rape and one count each of sodomy and procuring a minor through an electronic device, Boone County Sheriff’s Spokesman Major Philip Ridgell said.

Kherow Haji-Eda is accused of raping the girl over a period of eight months, illegally communicating with her via texts and discussing various sexual acts he wanted to do to her, according to Ridgell.

Kherow Haji-Eda bought a plane ticket from Columbus to Togo in West Africa, but U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested him during a layover in Virgina, Ridgell said.

He is being held at the Boone County jail in lieu of $250,000 bond.

He is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 25.

