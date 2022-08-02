Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Police: Warrant leads to ‘depraved and sickening’ child porn case, man’s arrest

Warrant leads to ‘depraved, sickening’ child porn case, man’s arrest
By Jared Goffinet, Courtney King and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A tip and a search warrant led to the arrest of a man in Ohio in what a police chief called one of the most “sickening cases” of child pornography.

John Potter, 66, is charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor, according to Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fithen.

Officers with the police department served a search warrant at Potter’s home after getting info from a national task force that someone there was receiving and distributing child porn, the chief told WXIX.

Once officers arrived at the home, Fithen said the Wilmington Building and Zoning Department was called to assist because living conditions in the home were “one of the worst they have ever seen.”

The chief said there was raw sewage in the basement.

“This is one of the most depraved and sickening cases our agency has investigated,” Fithen said. “Our detectives have additional investigation to conduct on several pieces of digital evidence that were seized as the result of the search warrant, and we expect additional charges to be filed.”

A Clinton County judge released Potter on his own recognizance, the police chief said baffled by the decision.

“And the judge made his own personal decision to go and do his own recognizance bond, which you know, we’re kind of flabbergasted about that,” Fithen said.

Potter is due back in court next week.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police say they arrested Ronneceia McCrary in connection with the fatal shooting of...
Woman charged with murder in West End fatal shooting, police say
Officer Kelly Drach has been with the Cincinnati Police Department since 1998.
Cincinnati officer suspended for using racial slur after internal investigation
The main threat from storms is damaging winds, followed by an isolated tornado threat and...
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Tri-State
Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, on March 14, 2021. Beyoncé has...
Beyoncé to remove offensive word from new song
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland is seen in this file photo. Garland said the federal...
US sues Idaho over abortion law, citing medical emergencies
According to the Georgia Department of Revenue, the 11th Circuit’s ruling on HB 481, or the...
Unborn child with heartbeat can be claimed as dependent on Georgia taxes
Man Shocked in Green Township on Aug. 2
Man Shocked in Green Township on Aug. 2
Prevent sticker shock of hidden college costs by planning ahead
FILE - Bill Ogden, partner with the firm representing Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents...
Sandy Hook dad says Alex Jones made his life unbearable