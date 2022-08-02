Primary Day in Ohio: Everything you need to know

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio residents are heading to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in a special primary election.

Polls just opened at 6:30 a.m. and they won’t close until 7:30 p.m.

Anyone in line by that time can still vote.

Ohio is having this second primary due to issues with redistricting maps that kept the state legislature and other races off the first primary ballot back in May.

Ohio House, Senate, state central committee and some local issues are up for votes Tuesday.

Early voting ended Monday, so you have to go to the polls in person now to make your vote count.

What are acceptable forms of ID for voting?

Acceptable PHOTO ID: (must not be expired):

Ohio Driver License/Ohio State ID/Ohio Interim Documentation (must show your name and current or former address)

State of Ohio or Fed. Govt photo ID (must show your name and current address)

Ohio Concealed Weapons ID (must show your name and current address)

Acceptable DOCUMENTS as ID: (must show your name, current address, and be dated within 12 months)

Utility Bill

Bank Statement

Government Check

Payroll Check

Government Document

Military ID Issued by Dept. of Defense

A voter presenting an Ohio driver license or Ohio ID card that shows voter’s former address is permitted to cast a regular ballot so long as the voter’s current residential address has been updated with the Board and appears in the official poll list of registered voters for that precinct.

Voters who do not provide any ONE of these documents at the precinct will still be able to vote using a provisional ballot and providing the last four digits of their social security number or appearing at the Board Office within 7 days of Election Day to provide ID.

