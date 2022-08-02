Reds latest trade sends Brandon Drury to Padres

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The busy trade deadline day continues for the Cincinnati Reds as they are sending Brandon Drury to the San Diego Padres, the Reds announced.

In return for the Reds’ best hitter of 2022, 18-year-old shortstop prospect Victor Acosta is coming to Cincinnati.

The #Reds have acquired SS Victor Acosta (Padres No. 8 prospect according to MLB Pipeline) from San Diego in exchange for IF Brandon Drury. — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 2, 2022

Through 92 games with the Reds this season, Drury batted .274 with 20 home runs and 59 RBI. The 20 HRs are already a career-high for the 29-year-old third baseman.

Within the 4 p.m. hour Tuesday, the Reds dealt both Drury and pitcher Tyler Mahle.

The Reds traded Mahle to the Minnesota Twins for three prospects.

Prior to Tuesday, the Reds traded away All-Star Luis Castillo to the Seattle Mariners, Tyler Naquin to the New York Mets and Tommy Pham to the Boston Red Sox.

