Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Reds latest trade sends Brandon Drury to Padres

Cincinnati Reds' Brandon Drury hits an RBI-single during the sixth inning of a baseball game...
Cincinnati Reds' Brandon Drury hits an RBI-single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Cincinnati, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The busy trade deadline day continues for the Cincinnati Reds as they are sending Brandon Drury to the San Diego Padres, the Reds announced.

In return for the Reds’ best hitter of 2022, 18-year-old shortstop prospect Victor Acosta is coming to Cincinnati.

Through 92 games with the Reds this season, Drury batted .274 with 20 home runs and 59 RBI. The 20 HRs are already a career-high for the 29-year-old third baseman.

Within the 4 p.m. hour Tuesday, the Reds dealt both Drury and pitcher Tyler Mahle.

The Reds traded Mahle to the Minnesota Twins for three prospects.

Prior to Tuesday, the Reds traded away All-Star Luis Castillo to the Seattle Mariners, Tyler Naquin to the New York Mets and Tommy Pham to the Boston Red Sox.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police say they arrested Ronneceia McCrary in connection with the fatal shooting of...
Woman charged with murder in West End fatal shooting, police say
Officer Kelly Drach has been with the Cincinnati Police Department since 1998.
Cincinnati officer suspended for using racial slur after internal investigation
The main threat from storms is damaging winds, followed by an isolated tornado threat and...
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Tri-State
Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, on March 14, 2021. Beyoncé has...
Beyoncé to remove offensive word from new song
A 25-year-old Green Township resident up on an electric pole was shocked and burned Tuesday...
Green Township man shocked on utility pole, taken to hospital with burns

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle (30) pitches in the first inning of the MLB game...
Reds sending Tyler Mahle to Twins for trio of prospects
Cincinnati Reds center fielder Nick Senzel (15) cheers on designated hitter Tommy Pham (28)...
Cincinnati Reds trade Tommy Pham to Boston Red Sox
Bill Russell grins at the announcement that he had been named coach of the Boston Celtics...
Bill Russell, NBA star and civil rights pioneer, dies at 88
Cincinnati Reds' Luis Castillo throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game...
Reds trade ace Luis Castillo to Seattle Mariners