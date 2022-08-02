Reds sending Tyler Mahle to Twins for trio of prospects

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Pitcher Tyler Mahle’s time in Cincinnati has ended.

The right-hander is being dealt to the Minnesota Twins, the Reds announced on Tuesday.

In return, the Reds are receiving three prospects: infielder Spencer Steer, left-handed pitcher Steven Hajjar and third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand.

The #Reds have acquired IF Spencer Steer (Twins No. 7 prospect according to MLB Pipeline), IF Christian Encarnacion-Strand (No. 23) and LHP Steven Hajjar (No. 18) from Minnesota in exchange for RHP Tyler Mahle. — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 2, 2022

Mahle has spent his entire six-year career with the Reds.

Since 2017, he has accumulated a 31-38 record with a 4.35 ERA. His best season, from a win-loss perspective, was in 2021 when he went 13-6.

The Mahle trade comes two hours before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. deadline.

Over the past few days, the Reds have traded All-Star Luis Castillo to the Seattle Mariners, Tyler Naquin to the New York Mets and Tommy Pham to the Boston Red Sox.

The Cincinnati #Reds received three of the #Mariners top 5 prospects for Luis Castillo, and three of the #Twins top 14 prospects in the Tyler Mahle trade. They could be dangerous in a couple of years. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 2, 2022

