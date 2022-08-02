Contests
Reds sending Tyler Mahle to Twins for trio of prospects

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle (30) pitches in the first inning of the MLB game...
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle (30) pitches in the first inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sunday, May 8, 2022.(Albert Cesare/ The Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Pitcher Tyler Mahle’s time in Cincinnati has ended.

The right-hander is being dealt to the Minnesota Twins, the Reds announced on Tuesday.

In return, the Reds are receiving three prospects: infielder Spencer Steer, left-handed pitcher Steven Hajjar and third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand.

Mahle has spent his entire six-year career with the Reds.

Since 2017, he has accumulated a 31-38 record with a 4.35 ERA. His best season, from a win-loss perspective, was in 2021 when he went 13-6.

The Mahle trade comes two hours before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. deadline.

Over the past few days, the Reds have traded All-Star Luis Castillo to the Seattle Mariners, Tyler Naquin to the New York Mets and Tommy Pham to the Boston Red Sox.

