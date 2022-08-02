Contests
Report of electrocution sends 1 to hospital

One person was taken to a hospital after an electrocution was reported in Green Township Tuesday morning, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person was taken to a hospital after an electrocution was reported in Green Township Tuesday morning, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Police and fire crews responded to the 2800 block of Westbourne Drive at about 10:16 a.m., they said.

A person was reported to be still up on the electric pole in the rear yard.

The person was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dispatchers say Duke Energy was notified to respond.

They were not sure if the incident involved any utility crew members.

Further details were not immediately available.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all of our digital platforms.

