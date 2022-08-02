Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Southwest Airlines flight credits will no longer expire

Southwest Airlines removes expiration dates from all flight credits.
Southwest Airlines removes expiration dates from all flight credits.(nazdravie via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Southwest Airlines said its flight credits to customers will no longer have an expiration date.

The airline announced the move last month, saying it’s a “first-of-its-kind policy” with such credits no longer expiring and allowing passengers to reschedule their travel plans.

“Flight credits don’t expire aligns with the boldness of a philosophy to give our customers definitive simplicity and ease in travel,” said Southwest Airlines Chief Executive Officer Bob Jordan.

According to Southwest, starting July 28, customers will see a placeholder expiration date of December 31, 2040, on valid flight credits. Later this year, that date will just be eliminated as the airline said it would continue to update its internal system.

“While other airlines eliminate benefits and value, we’re enhancing our experience again,” said Southwest Airlines Senior Vice President Ryan Green.

Southwest Airlines said it has also eliminated change or cancellation fees along with offering two free checked bags.

“Introducing this change in our policy is part of a massive effort to improve the things that are most important to our customers,” said Southwest Airlines Vice President of Customer Experience and Engagement Tony Roach.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police say they arrested Ronneceia McCrary in connection with the fatal shooting of...
Woman charged with murder in West End fatal shooting, police say
Officer Kelly Drach has been with the Cincinnati Police Department since 1998.
Cincinnati officer suspended for using racial slur after internal investigation
The main threat from storms is damaging winds, followed by an isolated tornado threat and...
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Tri-State
Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, on March 14, 2021. Beyoncé has...
Beyoncé to remove offensive word from new song
A 25-year-old Green Township resident up on an electric pole was shocked and burned Tuesday...
Green Township man shocked on utility pole, taken to hospital with burns

Latest News

FILE - As seen on a computer screen from a DVD prepared by Al-Sahab production, al-Qaida's...
US strike on al-Qaida leader shows Afghanistan still terror base
FILE - Bill Ogden, partner with the firm representing Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents...
Sandy Hook dad says Alex Jones made his life unbearable
Attorney General Merrick Garland is seen in this file photo. Garland said the federal...
US sues Idaho over abortion law, citing medical emergencies
Ilan Alhadeff speaks angrily while giving his victim impact statement during the penalty phase...
Grieving father erupts at Parkland school shooter’s trial
Sgt. Matthew Fishman was shot and later died at the hospital after him and two other deputies...
Sergeant dead, 1 deputy released from hospital after being shot while serving warrant in N.C.