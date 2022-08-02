Contests
Vehicle hits pedestrian, drives away from scene in Erlanger

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - The Erlanger Police Department is investigating after a vehicle hit a pedestrian and then left the scene.

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the person was hit at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Home Street, according to the Erlanger Police Department.

The vehicle did not stop, driving away from the crash going eastbound on Commonwealth Avenue, police wrote on Facebook.

The pedestrian’s condition nor a description of the vehicle were mentioned by police.

Call Detective Brian Guilfoyle at 859-727-7774 or email him at brian.guilfoyle@erlangerpd.com if you have information that can help with the investigation.

