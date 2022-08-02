VIDEO: Dumpster truck on fire near Forest Park, traffic on I-275 W
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FOREST PARK (WXIX) - A dumpster truck is on fire on I-275 westbound in the Forest Park area, causing traffic.
The right 2 lanes are blocked on I-275 past Springfield Pike and S.R. 4 to Winton Road and Forest Park, according to OHGO.
FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information has been released.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.