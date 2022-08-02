Contests
VIDEO: Dumpster truck on fire near Forest Park, traffic on I-275 W

Dumpster Truck on Fire on I-275
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT
FOREST PARK (WXIX) - A dumpster truck is on fire on I-275 westbound in the Forest Park area, causing traffic.

The right 2 lanes are blocked on I-275 past Springfield Pike and S.R. 4 to Winton Road and Forest Park, according to OHGO.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information has been released.

