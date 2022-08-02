West Chester man uses health scare to turn his life around, help others

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Working out and staying healthy is sometimes easier said than done. For a West Chester man, his doctor gave him bad news a few years ago and that’s when he made his health a priority.

“I thought instead of trying to find a gym that I can fit in, how about I just get my own and get other people who can relate to my story to join. So, this is where we are,” explains West Chester Fit Body Boot Camp Owner Uriel Baker.

Baker’s gym opened Monday and he is already coaching clients and changing lives.

“I don’t think I’m here to change the world, but if the world is West Chester and Cincinnati then I will do everything I can with the team that’s here as long as members are willing to get the job done,” adds Baker.

Baker’s story of getting fit started a few years ago.

“I went to chase after my then three-year-old and I just felt very winded and I didn’t feel like I should feel that way for a quick little chase after a child,” remembers Baker. “So, I went to get a checkup and that’s when I started to get the bad news. And it was one bad thing after another after another.”

The doctor mentioned diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, overweight and more.

Baker did not want to take medication and had other ideas to get healthy.

“I made a deal with my doctor that give me a few months,” Baker continues, “I’ll go home and I will try to address this with diet and exercise. At the time, he thought that I was crazy.”

Baker committed to a healthier lifestyle and his doctor was surprised when he came back in a few months with a clean bill of health.

That’s when Baker decided if he can change his life, maybe he can inspire others to do the same.

He started researching gyms and becoming a franchise owner. That’s when he found Fit Body Boot Camp.

The gym holds 30-minute sessions focused on weight loss and body toning for members.

Head Coach Melissa Starks says it’s more than a gym.

“It really is to just be able to have a place where the community can come together, workout, enjoy each other, have fun, lose weight get in shape get healthy,” says Starks.

Baker says it is important to prioritize your health now.

“Don’t wait until you find that you have to do it,” says Baker, “Do it because you want to.”

To find out more about the West Chester gym, you can follow this link or find them on social media.

