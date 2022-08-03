Contests
Baby found dead at motel in Houston

One person was taken into custody and homicide detectives are interviewing people they believe...
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HOUSTON (KTRK) – Police in Houston are investigating after a child was found dead at a motel.

The child was found around 3 p.m. Tuesday at a Motel Six.

One person was taken into custody and homicide detectives are interviewing people they believe are connected to the case.

No details about the child’s age, gender or relationship to the person taken into custody were released.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

