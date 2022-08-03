Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Driver killed in I-471 crash identified

The driver, 39-year-old Brandon Bell, was not wearing a seatbelt, Cincinnati police said.
The driver, 39-year-old Brandon Bell, was not wearing a seatbelt, Cincinnati police said.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have released the identity of the driver who died in a crash on I-471 on July 30.

Brandon Bell, 39, was driving a 2015 Mercedes-Benz when he hit a pole on the Fifth Street ramp to southbound I-471 and flipped over the bridge, landing in the grass below, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The crash happened around 3 a.m.

Bell was taken to the UC Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

Excessive speed appears to have played a factor in the crash, police said. It is not yet known if impairment is a factor in the crash.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 25-year-old Green Township resident up on an electric pole was shocked and burned Tuesday...
Green Township man shocked on utility pole, taken to hospital with burns
Ohio residents head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in a special primary election.
Primary Day in Ohio: Election results here
Denzel Fuller
1 dead, 1 under arrest in Middletown fatal shooting
Robin Velasquez-Perez, 19, is being held on a $10,000 bond for rape, custodial interference and...
Man arrested after missing Mississippi girl found in NKY
A Tri-State family's Kia was stolen because of a video on social media that shows how to do it.
Tri-State family falls victim to social media ‘how to’ steal cars

Latest News

Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Butler County auditor’s public corruption trial delayed until winter
(Source: MGN)
Power outages decreasing nearly one week after devastating flooding
One motorcyclist is dead and another fled the scene of a crash in Warren County late Tuesday,...
Motorcyclist killed in crash with another motorcyclist who fled scene: OSP
Annual Ohio River Paddlefest Kicks Off Today and Main Event is Saturday
Annual Ohio River Paddlefest Kicks Off Today and Main Event is Saturday