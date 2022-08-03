Driver killed in I-471 crash identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have released the identity of the driver who died in a crash on I-471 on July 30.

Brandon Bell, 39, was driving a 2015 Mercedes-Benz when he hit a pole on the Fifth Street ramp to southbound I-471 and flipped over the bridge, landing in the grass below, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The crash happened around 3 a.m.

Bell was taken to the UC Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

Excessive speed appears to have played a factor in the crash, police said. It is not yet known if impairment is a factor in the crash.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

