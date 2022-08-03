Green Township police search for woman accused of pepper spraying officer at Kohl’s

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Green Township police are trying to identify a theft suspect who allegedly pepper-sprayed a Kohl’s loss prevention officer.

The woman was caught stealing from Kohl’s on Harrison Avenue, according to the Green Township Police Department.

When the store’s loss prevention officer confronted her, she pepper sprayed the officer to get away, police wrote on Facebook.

Police said the woman left the store in a light-colored sedan with an Indiana license plate.

Call Green Township police at 513-574-0007 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 if you recognize the woman.

Police did not say when the incident happened.

