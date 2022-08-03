Have you seen him? Cincinnati police search for burglary suspect charged with attacking officer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are asking the public to help them locate an Avondale man charged with attacking an off-duty police officer when she caught him burglarizing her Mt. Lookout apartment building Tuesday.

Derrick Gibbs, 61, is wanted on one count of aggravated burglary. Police wrote in court records he stealthy crept into the apartment building on Van Dyke Drive.

The off-duty officer identified herself as a law enforcement official when she confronted him in the basement, but he still shoved her and then struck her in the chin, according to a police sworn statement.

He ran out and two witnesses spotted him fleeing in a blue Ford Focus with Ohio license plate HXU1276, police wrote in an affidavit filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

Gibbs is known to frequent the 3400 block of Reading Road in Avondale.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call District 2 Detective Bellamah: 513-979-4400.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.