Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Have you seen him? Cincinnati police search for burglary suspect charged with attacking officer

Derrick Gibbs
Derrick Gibbs(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are asking the public to help them locate an Avondale man charged with attacking an off-duty police officer when she caught him burglarizing her Mt. Lookout apartment building Tuesday.

Derrick Gibbs, 61, is wanted on one count of aggravated burglary. Police wrote in court records he stealthy crept into the apartment building on Van Dyke Drive.

The off-duty officer identified herself as a law enforcement official when she confronted him in the basement, but he still shoved her and then struck her in the chin, according to a police sworn statement.

He ran out and two witnesses spotted him fleeing in a blue Ford Focus with Ohio license plate HXU1276, police wrote in an affidavit filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

Gibbs is known to frequent the 3400 block of Reading Road in Avondale.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call District 2 Detective Bellamah: 513-979-4400.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 25-year-old Green Township resident up on an electric pole was shocked and burned Tuesday...
Green Township man shocked on utility pole, taken to hospital with burns
Ohio residents head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in a special primary election.
Primary Day in Ohio: Election results here
Denzel Fuller
1 dead, 1 under arrest in Middletown fatal shooting
Robin Velasquez-Perez, 19, is being held on a $10,000 bond for rape, custodial interference and...
Man arrested after missing Mississippi girl found in NKY
A Tri-State family's Kia was stolen because of a video on social media that shows how to do it.
Tri-State family falls victim to social media ‘how to’ steal cars

Latest News

Liberty Township Trustee Tom Farrell
Liberty Township trustee dismissed from bribery lawsuit
A woman was shot in the face and hospitalized in Cincinnati overnight, according to police and...
Woman shot in face in Cincinnati home invasion, police say
Frank's Video Forecast Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
A Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire Tri-State from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday....
Heat Advisory: Feels-like 100-105