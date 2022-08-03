Contests
Heat Advisory: Feel-like 100-105

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire Tri-State from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday....
A Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire Tri-State from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Temperatures will exceed 100 degrees with highs in the low 90s.(FOX19 NOW/file)
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Strong sunshine will push temperatures into the low 90s Wednesday with increasing heat index values peaking between 100-105 degrees.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

The overnight low will only fall to 74 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday.

Highs will be in the upper 80s.

We’re in for more shower and storm chances this weekend with highs in the 80s and nightly lows in the 70s.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

