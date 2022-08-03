Man sentenced to 8 years after human trafficking sting in Blue Ash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 35-year-old man will spend eight years in prison for conspiring to sex-traffic minors.

Doyenn Clayborne, 35, was arrested in October of 2020 during a human trafficking sting conducted by the FBI and Blue Ash police, according to United States Attorney Kenneth Parker.

Clayborne was one of three men at a Blue Ash hotel who were planning to sell 16-year-old girls for sex, Parker explained.

Authorities had recordings of Clayborne and the others discussing logistics for providing underage females for sex, Parker said.

When agents moved in on the hotel, they found a 16-year-old girl who was brought there to perform sex acts in exchange for money. A portion of that money would have gone to Clayborne and the others.

Law enforcement officials also found condoms, sexual devices, bottles of lubricant and a firearm in the hotel room, according to Parker.

Clayborne was also sentenced to 84 months of supervised release.

