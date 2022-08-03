Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Man sentenced to 8 years after human trafficking sting in Blue Ash

Doyenn Clayborne, 35, was arrested in October of 2020 during a human trafficking sting...
Doyenn Clayborne, 35, was arrested in October of 2020 during a human trafficking sting conducted by the FBI and Blue Ash police, according to United States Attorney Kenneth Parker.(MGN Online)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 35-year-old man will spend eight years in prison for conspiring to sex-traffic minors.

Doyenn Clayborne, 35, was arrested in October of 2020 during a human trafficking sting conducted by the FBI and Blue Ash police, according to United States Attorney Kenneth Parker.

Clayborne was one of three men at a Blue Ash hotel who were planning to sell 16-year-old girls for sex, Parker explained.

Authorities had recordings of Clayborne and the others discussing logistics for providing underage females for sex, Parker said.

When agents moved in on the hotel, they found a 16-year-old girl who was brought there to perform sex acts in exchange for money. A portion of that money would have gone to Clayborne and the others.

Law enforcement officials also found condoms, sexual devices, bottles of lubricant and a firearm in the hotel room, according to Parker.

Clayborne was also sentenced to 84 months of supervised release.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 25-year-old Green Township resident up on an electric pole was shocked and burned Tuesday...
Green Township man shocked on utility pole, taken to hospital with burns
A woman was shot in the face and hospitalized in Cincinnati overnight, according to police and...
Woman shot in face in Cincinnati home invasion, police say
Robin Velasquez-Perez, 19, is being held on a $10,000 bond for rape, custodial interference and...
Man arrested after missing Mississippi girl found in NKY
Ohio residents head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in a special primary election.
Primary Day in Ohio: Election results here
Denzel Fuller
1 dead, 1 under arrest in Middletown fatal shooting

Latest News

Woman Shot in the Face on Delhi Ave. in East Price Hill
Woman Shot in the Face on Delhi Ave. in East Price Hill
O Pie O
O Pie O announces closing of OTR location
Call Green Township police at 513-574-0007 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 if you recognize...
Green Township police search for woman accused of pepper spraying officer at Kohl’s
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Butler County auditor’s public corruption trial delayed until winter