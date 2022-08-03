Contests
Motorcyclist killed in crash with another motorcyclist who fled scene: OSP

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash involving two motorcycles in Warren County killed one motorcyclist and the other fled the scene, state troopers say.

Mindy Chesser, 42, of Blanchester, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Corwin Road in Washington Township at about 11:30 p.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a news release Wednesday.

A preliminary investigation determined she was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Corwin Road when she failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the left side of the road and struck an embankment.

Chesser went airborne and struck a utility trailer that was parked off the road. The motorcycle overturned and Chesser landed on the road.

Robert Patrick, 42, of Morrow was driving a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Corwin Road.

He struck Chesser, causing him to lose control and travel off the right side of the road.

Patrick fled the scene and remains at large.

He has not been charged, a patrol dispatcher said Wednesday morning.

The state patrol is still investigating.

FOX19 NOW will update this story throughout the day.

