Fitton Center to showcase new art exhibit during upcoming summer party

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Fitton Center in Hamilton has a new art exhibit to showcase not only international artists but those from the Tri-State as well.

The newest visual art exhibition, Cut Fire Fuse, is work from Fuse Press’ artists in Over-the-Rhine.

For the Fitton Center, having local art is a staple in its mission statement.

“Our mission is building community excellence through the arts and culture so we provide as many ways as we can think of to allow people to engage in the arts and actively participate in the arts,” explained Fitton Center Director of Exhibitions Cathy Mayhugh.

Cut Fire Fuse artists utilize hand-cut paper, built and fired figures and printmaking with a common theme.

“They’re using fables or fairy tales or old stories and presenting them in a contemporary way,” said Mayhugh.

As the Fitton Center is focused on community, they are hosting a free summer party on Aug. 19 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. while also having the new exhibit open during the event.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.