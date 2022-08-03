Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Fitton Center to showcase new art exhibit during upcoming summer party

New art exhibit at Fitton Center with upcoming summer party
By Ethan Emery
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Fitton Center in Hamilton has a new art exhibit to showcase not only international artists but those from the Tri-State as well.

The newest visual art exhibition, Cut Fire Fuse, is work from Fuse Press’ artists in Over-the-Rhine.

For the Fitton Center, having local art is a staple in its mission statement.

“Our mission is building community excellence through the arts and culture so we provide as many ways as we can think of to allow people to engage in the arts and actively participate in the arts,” explained Fitton Center Director of Exhibitions Cathy Mayhugh.

Cut Fire Fuse artists utilize hand-cut paper, built and fired figures and printmaking with a common theme.

“They’re using fables or fairy tales or old stories and presenting them in a contemporary way,” said Mayhugh.

As the Fitton Center is focused on community, they are hosting a free summer party on Aug. 19 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. while also having the new exhibit open during the event.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 25-year-old Green Township resident up on an electric pole was shocked and burned Tuesday...
Green Township man shocked on utility pole, taken to hospital with burns
A woman was shot in the face and hospitalized in Cincinnati overnight, according to police and...
Woman shot in face in Cincinnati home invasion, police say
The driver, 39-year-old Brandon Bell, was not wearing a seatbelt, Cincinnati police said.
Driver killed in I-471 crash identified
Robin Velasquez-Perez, 19, is being held on a $10,000 bond for rape, custodial interference and...
Man arrested after missing Mississippi girl found in NKY
Ohio residents head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in a special primary election.
Primary Day in Ohio: Election results here

Latest News

Luke Fickell
UC Football opens fall camp with a heated QB battle
Jason Sosnowicz and Tabetha Sosnowicz are facing felony charges of Endangering Children -...
Northwood parents accused of hog-tying child, leaving him bound for hours
Student-athletes in the Ross schools could begin paying an $825 participation fee following...
Ross Local School levy failed Tuesday, but it will be back on November ballot
Doyenn Clayborne, 35, was arrested in October of 2020 during a human trafficking sting...
Man sentenced to 8 years after human trafficking sting in Blue Ash