O Pie O announces closing of OTR location

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - O Pie O announced on Tuesday that its Over-the-Rhine store will close at the end of this week.

The pie shop’s last day will be Aug. 7 after serving the Cincinnati community for eight years.

While O Pie O is closing in Cincinnati, the owners reassured customers that their sister restaurant, Heyday in East Walnut Hills, will be serving their honey vinegar vinegar pie.

“Menu items will be available each day this week until they are gone,” the store announced on Facebook.

