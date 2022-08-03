Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

O Pie O announces closing of OTR location

A Crash Course On Making Pies At “O Pie O”
O Pie O(tcw-wxix)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - O Pie O announced on Tuesday that its Over-the-Rhine store will close at the end of this week.

The pie shop’s last day will be Aug. 7 after serving the Cincinnati community for eight years.

While O Pie O is closing in Cincinnati, the owners reassured customers that their sister restaurant, Heyday in East Walnut Hills, will be serving their honey vinegar vinegar pie.

“Menu items will be available each day this week until they are gone,” the store announced on Facebook.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 25-year-old Green Township resident up on an electric pole was shocked and burned Tuesday...
Green Township man shocked on utility pole, taken to hospital with burns
A woman was shot in the face and hospitalized in Cincinnati overnight, according to police and...
Woman shot in face in Cincinnati home invasion, police say
Robin Velasquez-Perez, 19, is being held on a $10,000 bond for rape, custodial interference and...
Man arrested after missing Mississippi girl found in NKY
Ohio residents head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in a special primary election.
Primary Day in Ohio: Election results here
Denzel Fuller
1 dead, 1 under arrest in Middletown fatal shooting

Latest News

Woman Shot in the Face on Delhi Ave. in East Price Hill
Woman Shot in the Face on Delhi Ave. in East Price Hill
Call Green Township police at 513-574-0007 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 if you recognize...
Green Township police search for woman accused of pepper spraying officer at Kohl’s
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Butler County auditor’s public corruption trial delayed until winter
The driver, 39-year-old Brandon Bell, was not wearing a seatbelt, Cincinnati police said.
Driver killed in I-471 crash identified